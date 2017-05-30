Hamilton Tennis: First team defeat Leicester Forest East

Hamilton men’s first team came out on top against Leicester Forest East Seconds by six sets to three.

The pairings of James Carlton and Tobie Timmermans, and Kojo Owusu-Addo with Daniel Paul both won three sets.

* The ladies’ third team of Jan and Jessi Jackson, Pat Woolston and Davina Adams, and Nicky Herbert with Suzan Li lost 6-3 to Blaby Victoria Firsts.

Pat and Davina won one set, while Jan and Jessi won two and lost a third on a tie-break.

* The ladies’ first team lost 7-2 to Kibworth with Sue Corfield and Sue Harrison, and Cindy Coulter with Lesley Greaves winning a set each.

Team: Sue Corfield/Sue Harrison; Cindy Coulter/Lesley Greaves; Margaret Heggs/Margaret Shufflebotham.

* The ladies’ second team came back to earth after last week’s victory with an 8-1 defeat by Market Harborough Firsts,

Margaret Roskell and Polly Dolby won the consolation set.

Team: Margaret Roskell/Polly Dolby; Margaret Heggs/Eileen Merrison; Davina Adams/Chris Stevens.

The men’s second team were whitewashed 9-0 by Melton Mowbray’s first team who are proving too good for Group 3A.

Team: Jimmi Cox/Ben Catlin; Andy Douglas/Joe Jackson; Mike Crane/Andy Stevens.

* Hamilton’s mens fourth team suffered the same scoreline against Charnwood Thirds.

Team: Graham Hall/Selwyn Carter; Barrie Farnsworth/Edwin Shufflebotham; Joe Cunningham/Mike Pratt.

* In the veterans’ leagues, the men’s second team of Edwin Shufflebotham and Graham Hall, and Joe Cunningham with Paul Merrison drew 4-4 with Hinckley Firsts.

Edwin and Graham won a maximum four sets.

* The men’s Aegon team of Mike Crane, Andy Douglas, Jimmi Cox and Joe Jackson is finding the going tough in Group Two and lost 12-0 to Leicester Forest East A.