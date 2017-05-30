Search

Hamilton Tennis: First team defeat Leicester Forest East

Hamilton men's first team defeated Leicester Forest East EMN-170530-151306002

Hamilton men’s first team came out on top against Leicester Forest East Seconds by six sets to three.

The pairings of James Carlton and Tobie Timmermans, and Kojo Owusu-Addo with Daniel Paul both won three sets.

* The ladies’ third team of Jan and Jessi Jackson, Pat Woolston and Davina Adams, and Nicky Herbert with Suzan Li lost 6-3 to Blaby Victoria Firsts.

Pat and Davina won one set, while Jan and Jessi won two and lost a third on a tie-break.

* The ladies’ first team lost 7-2 to Kibworth with Sue Corfield and Sue Harrison, and Cindy Coulter with Lesley Greaves winning a set each.

Team: Sue Corfield/Sue Harrison; Cindy Coulter/Lesley Greaves; Margaret Heggs/Margaret Shufflebotham.

* The ladies’ second team came back to earth after last week’s victory with an 8-1 defeat by Market Harborough Firsts,

Margaret Roskell and Polly Dolby won the consolation set.

Team: Margaret Roskell/Polly Dolby; Margaret Heggs/Eileen Merrison; Davina Adams/Chris Stevens.

The men’s second team were whitewashed 9-0 by Melton Mowbray’s first team who are proving too good for Group 3A.

Team: Jimmi Cox/Ben Catlin; Andy Douglas/Joe Jackson; Mike Crane/Andy Stevens.

* Hamilton’s mens fourth team suffered the same scoreline against Charnwood Thirds.

Team: Graham Hall/Selwyn Carter; Barrie Farnsworth/Edwin Shufflebotham; Joe Cunningham/Mike Pratt.

* In the veterans’ leagues, the men’s second team of Edwin Shufflebotham and Graham Hall, and Joe Cunningham with Paul Merrison drew 4-4 with Hinckley Firsts.

Edwin and Graham won a maximum four sets.

* The men’s Aegon team of Mike Crane, Andy Douglas, Jimmi Cox and Joe Jackson is finding the going tough in Group Two and lost 12-0 to Leicester Forest East A.