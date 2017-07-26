Hamilton Tennis Club: Tie-breaks prove decisive in narrow defeat

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club’s mixed third team of Jan Jackson, Edwin Shufflebotham, Graham Hall, Chris Stevens, Selwyn Carter and Cindy Coulter just missed out on victory in their first match against Loughborough.

Each pair won a set, while Jan with Edwin, and Chris with Graham also lost tie-break sets which could have turned the 6-3 loss into a 5-4 win.

* The fourth mixed team of Keith Galloway, Pat Woolston, Steve Plaistow, Suzan Li, Joe Cunningham and Christine Stanley lost 7-2 to Houghton Seconds.

Keith with Pat and Steve with Suzan won a set each.

* The ladies’ teams completed their fixtures with a 7-2 loss for the second team of Polly Dolby, Margaret Roskell, Eileen Merrison, Jessi Jackson, Davina Adams and Jan Jackson to Oakham Firsts.

Polly and Margaret won two sets and Eileen and Jessi just missed out on another in a tie-break.

* In the veterans’ leagues the men’s second team of Edwin Shufflebotham, Keith Galloway, Selwyn Carter and Joe Cunningham beat Market Harborough 5-3.

Edwin with Keith won three sets, and Selwyn with Joe won two.

The men’s veterans first team of Doug Hacking, David Gildove, Nigel Crymble and Craig Tracey lost 7-1 to Carisbrooke A with Nigel and Craig gaining the consolation set.

The ladies’ veterans third team of Jan Brookes, Brenda Langridge, Christine Stanley and Wendy Farnsworth lost by the same score to Birstall Watermead Seconds.

Christine and Wendy won the set to avoid a whitewash.