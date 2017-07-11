Hamilton Tennis Club seal double win over Oadby Granville

Hamilton Tennis Club’s men’s second team strengthened their chances of staying in Division 3A with a decisive 8-1 win over Oadby Granville.

There were three set hauls for Joe Jackson and Mike Crane, and Ben Catlin with Jimmi Cox, while Andy Douglas and Andy Stevens won two.

* The ladies’ first team also played Oadby Granville and won 5-4 against their third team.

Margaret Heggs and Margaret Shufflebotham took two sets including a nail-biting tie-break with the match score at 4-4.

Sue Harrison and Margaret Roskell also won two sets, while Cindy Coulter and Lesley Greaves won one for a result which will improve team confidence even if it does not save them from relegation.

* The men’s third team lost 6-3 to Westfields with Nigel Crymble and Craig Tracey winning two sets, while Graham Hall and Barrie Farnsworth took the other.

* The other teams have found the going tough this season, as the ladies’ second team of Jessi and Jan Jackson, Margaret Roskell, Eileen Merrison, Davina Adams and Linda Hallam lost 8-1 to Leicestershire C.

Jessi and Jan’ set avoided the whitewash.

* A makeshift men’s first team of Andy Douglas, Ben Catlin, Doug Hacking, Nigel Crymble, Graham Hall and Craig Tracey lost 8-1 to Carisbrooke B with Andy and Ben recording the winning set.

* The ladies’ third team of Jan Jackson, Pat Woolston, Christine Stanley, Wendy Farnsworth, Suzan Li and Jan Brookes suffered the same scoreline against Stoney Stanton Seconds, with Jan and Pat claiming the consolation.

* The men’s fourth team of Barrie Farnsworth, Tom Styles, Steve Plaistow, Selwyn Carter, Mike Pratt and Joe Cunningham also lost 8-1 to Carisbrooke F, with Barrie and Tom gaining the winning set.

The inexperienced men’s fifth team of Dan Belcher, James Greenberry, Carl Westerman, Patrick Whenham Bossy, Nathan Morgans and Barry Simms lost 9-0 to David Lloyd Fourths.

* In the veterans’ leagues, the men’s first team of Barrie Farnsworth, Graham Hall, Nigel Crymble and David Gildove lost 6-2 to Stoney Stanton with each pair winning a set.