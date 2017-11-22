Hamilton Tennis Club: Nigel pips Doug in nip-and-tuck singles final

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club Championships turned to the veterans’ section last week with the men’s singles final.

The match was very closely contested between Nigel Crymble and Doug Hacking, with Nigel’s big hitting winning him the first set 6-2.

Doug’s fitness enabled him to fight back and win the second set 6-3, and an enthralling match tie-break saw Doug edge 8-6 ahead only to hit an extravagant drop shot into the net with an open court beckoning.

Nigel used this escape to take a 9-8 lead and eventually won the set 11-9.

* On the league scene the men’s fourth team of Joe Cunningham, Edwin Shufflebotham, Fraser Dalby and Steve Plaistow were delighted to win their first match of the season with an 8-0 whitewash.

The ladies’ second team of Cindy Coulter, Polly Dolby, Penny Hallam and Eileen Merrison also won 8-0 against Houghton to record their first maximum of the season.

Sue Corfield, Penny Hallam, Margaret Heggs and Margaret Shufflebotham helped the ladies’ first team beat Birstall Watermead 6-2 with both pairs winning three sets.

The ladies’ third team of Jo Draper-Moore, Chris Stevens, Pat Woolston and Jan Jackson lost 7-1 to second-placed Medbourne with Pat and Jan taking the consolation set.

* The men’s first team of Andy Douglas, Joe Jackson, Mike Crane and Steve Thompson shaded David Lloyd 5-3.

Andy and Joe won three sets and Mike and Steve took two.

There was another win for the men’s third team of Craig Tracey, Matt Daniel, Selwyn Carter and Graham Hall as Leicester University Seconds were beaten five sets to three.

Craig and Matt won three sets and Selwyn and Graham edged two, both on tie-breaks.

The men’s second team of Nigel Crymble, Will Harrison, Dave Gildove and Barrie Farnsworth lost 5-3 to Sileby, with Nigel and Will winning three sets.