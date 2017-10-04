Hamilton Tennis Club: Mixed vets final serves up thriller

The mixed veterans lined up for the second final in the Hamilton Tennis Club Championships.

Once again the mixed players faced wet weather, but the finalists provided an entertaining match with favourites Nigel Crymble and Margaret Heggs winning the first set 6-4 before Edwin and Margaret Shufflebotham fought back to take the second 6-4.

Nerves came into play in the match tie-break, and although Edwin and Margaret pulled back from an early deficit, Nigel and Margaret held on for victory at 10-6.

* Hamilton’s winter league fixtures started this week with mixed results.

The ladies’ second team of Eileen Merrison, Penny Hallam, Cindy Coulter and Margaret Roskell won 6-2 against Rothley Ivanhoe Fourths.

Eileen and Penny secured a maximum four sets.

* The ladies’ third team of Jan Jackson, Polly Dolby, Nicky Herbert and Linda Hallam drew 4-4 against David Lloyd.

Both pairs claimed two sets, although Jan and Polly just missed out on another set for overall victory.

* A strong Carisbrooke B team were too much for Hamilton’s men’s second team of Joe Jackson, Andy Stevens, Will Harrison and Nigel Crymble.

Joe and Andy won the consolation set in a 7-1 defeat and narrowly missed a second on a tie-break.