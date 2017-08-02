Hamilton Tennis Club mixed team halt Blaby’s winning run

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club’s second mixed team of Will Harrison, Jessi Jackson, Doug Hacking, Sue Harrison, Nigel Crymble and Emily Harrison won 7-2 against in-form Blaby Victoria.

Blaby had won their previous two matches, but Will and Jessi led the team with maximum three sets and were well supported with two sets each from the other two pairs.

The 1st mixed team of Jimmi Cox, Sue Corfield, Andy Stevens, Margaret Heggs, Joe Jackson and Margaret Shufflebotham lost 6-3 to Rothley Ivanhoe Seconds.

Jimmi and Sue won two sets, and Joe and Margaret Shufflebotham won one.

Hamilton’s third mixed team of Graham Hall, Eileen Merrison, Edwin Shufflebotham, Jan Jackson, Selwyn Carter and Cindy Coulter lost 7-2 to Carisbrooke C.

Graham and Eileen won two sets and though the other two pairs took sets to tie-breaks they were unable to win them.

The fourth mixed team of Mike Pratt, Davina Adams, Carl Westerman, Christine Stanley, Joe Cunningham and Nicky Herbert lost 8-1 to Hinckley Thirds with Mike and Davina winning the consolation set.

* In the veterans league, the ladies’ first team of Sue Corfield, Eileen Merrison, Polly Dolby and Margaret Shufflebotham beat Victoria 5-3.

Sue and Eileen won three sets, and Polly with Margaret won two.

The ladies’ second team of Davina Adams, Chris Stevens, Jan Jackson and Nicky Herbert found Oadby Granville too strong and lost 8-0.