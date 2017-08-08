Hamilton Tennis Club: Mike and Nathan land men’s title

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club played their men’s handicap tournament this week with 12 couples taking part in a round robin format.

After some very close group matches, the winning pairs of Steve Thompson and John Coleman, and Mike Crane with Nathan Morgan took on the runners-up from the opposite section - Graham Hall and Ciaran Boylan, and Jimmi Cox with Barry Sim.

Mike and Nathan defeated Jimmi and Barry, while Graham and Ciaran beat Steve and John.

Having run out of daylight, the final was played later in the week when Mike and Nathan recovered from a slow start to defeat Graham and Ciaran 6-4, 6-0.

* On the league scene, Hamilton’s men’s second team of Jimmi Cox, Ben Catlin, Joe Jackson, Mike Crane, Andy Stevens and Will Harrison completed their fixtures with a narrow 5-4 defeat against Sileby Firsts.

But the result was good enough for the team to retain their position in Group 3A.

Jimmi with Ben, and Joe with Mike won two sets each.

* The mixed third team of Jan Jackson, Matt Daniel, Eileen Merrison, Graham Hall, Cindy Coulter and Selwyn Carter won 5-4 against Gynsill.

Jan and Matt, and Eileen with Graham won two sets each, while Cindy and Selwyn won one set and also lost a tie-break.

* The second mixed team of Doug Hacking, Sue Harrison, Will Harrison, Jessi Jackson, Nigel Crymble and Emily Harrison lost 6-3 to Oadby Granville Thirds, with each pair winning a set.

* The fourth mixed team of Keith Galloway, Pat Woolston, Mike Pratt, Chris Stevens, Joe Cunningham and Nicky Herbert went down 8-1 to Newtown Linford Seconds.

Keith and Pat took the consolation set.