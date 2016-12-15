Hamilton Tennis Club men strengthen promotion bid

Hamilton Tennis Club’s men’s third team continued their push for promotion with a decisive 8-0 victory over Roundhill Seconds last week.

There was a full house for both Andy Stevens with Andy Douglas, and Nigel Crymble with Doug Hacking.

Scores: Andy Stevens/Andy Douglas W 6-1, 6-1; W 6-0, 6-2. Nigel Crymble/Doug Hacking W 6-0, 6-3; W 7-6, 6-3.

* The men’s fourth team won 8-0 at Quorn despite the uneven bounce of the ball.

Scores: Selwyn Carter/Craig Tracey W 6-0, 6-1; W 6-4, 6-0. Edwin Shufflebotham/Joe Cunningham W 6-1, 6-1; W 6-2, 6-1.

* The ladies’ second lost 5-3 Westfields Firsts with Margaret Heggs and Sue Corfield winning three sets, a result which almost confirms relegation.

Scores: Margaret Heggs/Sue Corfield D 6-4, 4-6; W 6-2, 6-1. Lesley Greaves/Cindy Coulter L 2-6, 3-6; L 1-6, 3-6.

* Hamilton’s ladies’ third team went down to a 5-3 defeat to Belvoir Vale with two sets from Polly Dolby and Chris Stevens, and one from Eileen Merrison and Nicky Herbert.

Scores: Polly Dolby/Chris Stevens L 0-6, 2-6; W 6-3, 7-6. Eileen Merrison/Nicky Herbert L 3-6, 4-6; D 3-6, 7-6.