Hamilton Tennis Club: Matt and Nikki hold off fightback to claim title

Hamilton Tennis Club’s mixed handicap tournament attracted 24 entries, with matches organised in two sections in a round robin format.

Mike Pratt and Jill Luke topped the Green Group from runners-up Matt Daniel and Nikki Newman who finished clear of the rest of the group.

The Red Group was much closer with John Coleman and Christine Stanley going through as winners on count-back of games lost from runners-up Graham Hall and Brenda Langridge.

Steve Plaistow and Jo Draper-Moore were just edged out of a semi-final spot on count-back.

After many sets of tennis under their belts, tiredness started to have an effect and the winning semi-finalists were Matt with Nikki, and Graham with Brenda.

Matt and Nikki took an early lead in the final, but were gradually pegged back before eventually coming through to win in a tie-break.

* On the league scene, Hamilton’s second mixed team of Doug Hacking, Margaret Roskell, Steve Thompson, Davina Adams, Andy Stevens and Eileen Merrison lost 7-2 to a Melton side clearly too good for Division Six.

Doug with Margaret, and Steve with Davina won one set each.

* In the veterans’ league, Hamilton’s ladies’ second team of Nicky Herbert, Jan Jackson, Pat Woolston and Chris Stevens narrowly missed out on a win when they drew 4-4 with Leicester Forest East.

Nicky and Jan won three sets, while Pat and Chris won one and lost another on a tie-break.

The men’s veterans second team of Selwyn Carter, Edwin Shufflebotham, Joe Cunningham and Stuart Posnett faced a strong Carisbrooke B side and lost 8-0.

Selwyn and Edwin came closest to winning a set when they lost another of the dreaded tie-breaks.