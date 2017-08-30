Hamilton Tennis Club: Lesley and Jill secure doubles title

Hamilton Tennis Club held their ladies’ handicap tournament and despite damp and windy conditions completed all of the matches.

The 12 couples were organised into two groups in a round robin format.

The group winners were Pat Woolston and Jo Draper Moore, and Davina Adams with Mary Corvin, while runners-up Lesley Greaves and Jill Luke, and Nicky Herbert with Chris Hirst completed the semi-final line-up.

Lesley and Jill were on top form in their semi against Pat and Jo to win comfortably, while Nicky and Chris fought back from behind to beat Davina and Mary in a tie-break.

The final was played in warm and sunny conditions and the experience of Lesley and Jill enabled them to edge in front to take the first set on a tie-break against Nicky and Chris.

They then carried their momentum to win the second set 6-2.

* The summer league season is drawing to a close with just a few mixed and veterans matches still to be played.

The week’s best result was a 7-1 win over Enderby by the men’s veterans first team.

Doug Hacking and Graham Hall won all four sets, and Steve Thompson and Barrie Farnsworth won three.

* The ladies’ veterans first team beat Leicestershire B 5-3.

Sue Corfield and Margaret Roskell led the team with a maximum four sets and Cindy Coulter and Lesley Greaves won one to clinch victory.

The ladies’ veterans second team of Pat Woolston, Chris Stevens, Nicky Herbert and Jan Jackson lost 8-0 to a strong Hinckley second team who are promotion bound.

* There was a disappointing 5-4 defeat against Houghton Firsts for the second mixed team of Doug Hacking, Sue Harrison, Craig Tracey, Jessi Jackson, Will Harrison and Emily Harrison.

Despite many close sets the team could not win the vital fifth, with Doug and Sue winning two sets and the other pairs winning one each.

* The mixed first team of Joe Jackson, Margaret Shufflebotham, Jimmi Cox, Sue Corfield, Mike Crane and Margaret Heggs lost 8-1 to Leicestershire B. Joe and Margaret won the consolation set.