Hamilton Tennis Club: Ladies’ third team pip Gynsil

Hamilton Tennis Club’s ladies third team of Jan Jackson and Jessi Jackson, Pat Woolston and Eileen Merrison, and Nicky Herbert with Linda Hallam shaded Gynsill 5-4.

Jan and Jessi led the team with maximum three sets, and were supported by one set each from the other two pairs.

* The men’s second team of Andy Douglas, Joe Jackson, Jimmi Cox, Mike Crane, Ben Catlin and Andy Stevens narrowly lost 5-4 to Roundhill Firsts.

Douglas and Jackson won two sets and the other two pairs won one each.

* The ladies’ second team lost 6-3 to Loughborough Seconds with Eileen Merrison and Jessi Jackson winning two sets, and Polly Dolby with Margaret Roskell the other.

Team: Polly Dolby/Margaret Roskell, Eileen Merrison/Jessi Jackson, Davina Adams/Chris Stevens.

* The men’s first team went down 7-2 to Oadby Granville, Tobie Timmermans and Daniel Paul, and Finlay Glidden with James Carlton winning a set each.

Team: Tobie Timmermans/Daniel Paul, Ben Sansom/Will Harrison, Finlay Glidden/James Carlton.

* The men’s fourth team lost 8-1 to Blaby Victoria with Graham Hall and Edwin Shufflebotham avoiding the whitewash.

Team: Graham Hall/Edwin Shufflebotham, Stuart Posnett/Steve Plaistow, Joe Cunningham/Keith Galloway.

* Margaret Heggs / Margaret Shufflebotham gained Hamilton’s only set as the ladies’ first team lost 8-1 to Market Bosworth.

Team: Margaret Heggs/Margaret Shufflebotham, Cindy Coulter/Lesley Greaves, Sue Corfield/Sue Harrison.

* The men’s third team were whitewashed by Wigston Firsts with Craig Tracey and Nigel Crymble, and Will Harrison with Graham Hall losing out in tie-breaks.

Team: Barrie Farnsworth/Stan Pasiak, Craig Tracey/Nigel Crymble, Will Harrison/Graham Hall.

* The inexperienced men’s fifth team of Patrick Whenham-Bossy, Patrick Belcher, Selwyn Carter, Mike Pratt, John Coleman and Trevor Mear lost 9-0 to Desford Seconds.

* The ladies’ veterans second team of Davina Adams, Jan Jackson, Pat Woolston and Chris Hirst also lost 8-0 to Belvoir.