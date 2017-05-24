Hamilton Tennis Club: Ladies’ Second team too strong for Victoria

Hamilton Tennis Club’s ladies’ second team had the best result of the week when they beat Victoria by eight sets to one.

The pairings of Polly Dolby, Margaret Roskell, and Eileen Merrison with Margaret Heggs won a maximum three sets each, with Davina Adams and Chris Stevens winning two.

* The ladies’ third team of Jan and Jessi Jackson, Pat Woolston and Christine Stanley and Chris Hirst and Suzan Li narrowly lost 5-4 to Lutterworth Seconds.

Jan and Jessi won two sets and the other two pairs won one each.

* The men’s first team of James Carlton, Finlay Glidden, Ben Sansom, Daniel Paul, Jimmi Cox and Oliver Picot lost 6-3 to Loughborough, with James and Finlay winning all their three sets.

* The second team of Jimmi Cox, Mike Crane, Andy Douglas, Joe Jackson, Ben Catlin and Andy Stevens lost 7-2 to Victoria.

Andy Douglas and Joe, and Jimmi with Andy Stevens each won a set.

* The ladies’ first team of Margaret Heggs and Margaret Shufflebotham, Cindy Coulter and Lesley Greaves, and Sue Corfield with Polly Dolby went down 7-2 to Leicester Forest East Seconds.

The two Margarets and Cindy and Lesley took a set apiece.

* The men’s third team of Barrie Farnsworth and Graham Hall, Doug Hacking and Will Harrison, and Nigel Crymble with Craig Tracey lost 8-1 to Ashby Castle, Doug and Will gaining the consolation set.

Graham Hall and Will Harrison, Keith Galloway and Joe Cunningham, and Simon Blake with Mike Pratt, representing the fourth team, lost 7-2 to Rothley Ivanhoe with Graham and Will winning two sets.

* The men’s fifth team of Selwyn Carter, Edwin Shufflebotham, Steve Plaistow, Stuart Posnett, Patrick Whenham-Bossy and Patrick Belcher were whitewashed 9-0 by Loughborough.

* In the veterans leagues, the ladies’ first team of Sue Corfield and Margaret Roskell, and Margaret Heggs with Margaret Shufflebotham defeated Market Harborough 6-2.

Sue and Margaret R won a maximum four sets.

The ladies’ second team of Davina Adams and Chris Stevens, and Jan Jackson with Nicky Herbert won 5-3 against Houghton, with Davina and Chris winning three sets and Jan and Nicky two.

The ladies’ third team of Penny Hallam and Christine Stanley, and Wendy Farnsworth and Suzan Li narrowly lost 5-3 to Melton Mowbray first team, Penny and Christine winning three sets.

* The veteran men’s first team of Steve Thompson and Doug Hacking, and Nigel Crymble with Craig Tracey beat Syston Northfields 5-3 with three sets for Nigel and Craig, and two for Steve and Doug.

The men’s second team of Selwyn Carter, Edwin Shufflebotham, Joe Cunningham and Keith Galloway lost 8-0 to Ashby Castle Firsts, while the third team of Patrick Whenham-Bossy and Patrick Belcher, and Steve Plaistow with Stuart Posnett drew 4-4 with Melton Mowbray’s first team, both pairs winning two sets.