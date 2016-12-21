Hamilton Tennis Club: Christmas spoils for Jan and Keith

Hamilton Tennis Club held their fun Christmas tournament last week followed by a traditional meal.

Tennis winners were Jan Jackson and Keith Galloway with Jessi Jackson and Will Harrison the runners-up.

The fancy dress winner was Fraser (the elf) Dalby with the Harrison Family also winning a prize for their excellent joint effort.

* The tennis winter leagues are drawing to a close and the men’s third team virtually clinched promotion from Group Seven with an 8-0 win at Houghton.

Scores: Andy Stevens/Andy Douglas W 6-0, 6-0; W 6-1, 6-2. Nigel Crymble/Will Harrison W 6-0, 6-0; W 6-4, 6-4.

* The ladies’ third team lost 6-2 to Loughborough Seconds with two sets from Jill Woods and Eileen Merrison.

Scores: Jill Woods/Eileen Merrison D 6-4, 6-7; D 6-4, 1-6. Polly Dolby/Chris Stevens L 1-6, 3-6; L 4-6, 1-6.

* The ladies’ fourth team had a similar 6-2 loss against top team Charnwood Fifths with one set from each pair.

Scores: Di Green/Davina Adams L 3-6, 4-6; D 6-4, 3-6. Christine Stanley/Jan Jackson L 2-6, 3-6; D 6-2, 6-7.