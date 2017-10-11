Hamilton Tennis Club: Brother and sister win singles titles

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club’s championships singles finals served up a Jackson double bill with two siblings taking the titles.

Penny Hallam took an early lead in the ladies’ final, but was pegged back by Jessi Jackson who eventually took the first set 7-5.

Joe saw off Ben Catlin in straight sets

She then won a second set full of long, close rallies by six games to two.

Her brother Joe then took to the court and also got off to a slow start, but gradually pulled Ben Catlin back to take the first set to a tie-break which he won 7-6.

Joe then kept a calm head to win the second 6-2 to wrap up a straight sets win.

* On the Winter League scene, the Hamilton ladies’ second team just beat Kegworth 5-3.

There were maximum four sets from Polly Dolby and Margaret Roskell and Davina Adams and Eileen Merrison took the vital fifth.

* The ladies’ third team of Jan Jackson, Jo Draper-Moore, Pat Woolston and Chris Stevens lost 6-2 to Charnwood, with both pairs winning a set.

* The men’s fourth team went down 6-2 to Loughborough Thirds, with Matt Daniel and Simon Bligh winning two sets.

* The ladies’ first team of Lesley Greaves, Margaret Heggs, Sue Harrison and Jessi Jackson lost 7-1 to a young, strong Loughborough University side.

Lesley and Margaret took the consolation set.

* The men’s second team of Andy Stevens, Doug Hacking, Will Harrison and Nigel Crymble lost 8-0 to Belvoir, while the first team nominally won their match 8-0 when Ashby failed to send a team without notice.