Hamilton Tennis Club appoint new head coach

Hamilton Tennis Club have appointed former Leicestershire LTA county coach of the year Bruce Tarran as their new head coach.

Tarran, a former county and regional coach, brings a top tennis pedigree to the Melton club having worked with several national level juniors while coaching in London and Leicester.

Bruce Tarran,pictured in 2013 with his book, George Hillyard - The Man Who Moved Wimbledon EMN-171001-105034002

He is also a published author having written a book in 2013 about Thorpe Satchville tennis pioneer George Hillyard and his landmark work at Wimbledon in the early 20th century.

The appointment follows the departure of long-standing head coach Brent Horobin late last year.

Tarran is developing a new programme at Hamilton for adults and juniors, aged four years and upwards, to cater for all standards.

Coaching starts on Saturday with adult sessions between 11am and 3pm, and juniors from 3pm to 7pm.

There will also be further coaching for juniors on Tuesdays starting on Tuesday. The first session for juniors will be free.

The sessions are open to members and non-members, beginners to advanced players.

For further details, contact Bruce on 07958 494182 or email tarrantennis@btinternet.com

Alternatively call Maggie Saunders on (01664])500057 or email magswilson2@hotmail.com or visit the club website at www.hamiltontennisclub.co.uk

Other events are planned for juniors during half-terms and other school holidays as well as open days for families.