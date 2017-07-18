Hamilton aces earn a victory against Oadby

Hamilton Tennis Club’s men’s veterans second team recorded a 6-2 victory over Oadby Granville seconds.

Edwin Shufflebotham and Doug Hacking won all four sets and were well supported by two from Graham Hall and Joe Cunningham.

The ladies’ veterans second team of Davina Adams, Wendy Farnsworth, Jan Jackson and Pat Woolston lost 8-0 to top team Birstall Watermead firsts.

The men’s veterans third team of Steve Plaistow, Patrick Whenham Bossy, Stuart Posnett and Ian Scotland lost by the same score to Belvoir Vale.

With the ladies’ and men’s summer leagues drawing to a close before the mixed fixtures commence, the men’s first team were gifted a 9-0 win when Ashby Castle Seconds failed to send a team.

The ladies’ first team of Margaret Heggs, Jessi Jackson, Lesley Greaves, Cindy Coulter, Sue Corfield, Sue Harrison lost 6-3 to David Lloyd firsts.

Each pair won one set, although Margaret and Jessi almost won another before they missed out on a tie-break.

The ladies’ second team of Chris Stevens, Margaret Roskell, Jan Jackson and Jessi Jackson lost 6-3 to Loughborough Greenfields firsts.

Chris and Margaret won two sets while Jan with Jessi won one and again lost a tie-break.

The men’s fifth team of Steve Thompson, Matt Daniel, John Coleman, Carl Westerman, Nathan Morgans and Bruce Cox lost 7-2 to their opponents from Rothley Ivanhoe.

Steve and Matt won two sets.

The men’s fourth team of Keith Galloway, Selwyn Carter, Steve Plaistow, Stuart Posnett, Simon Blake and Patrick Whenham Bossy lost 8-1 to Oadby Granville fifths, with Simon and Patrick winning the consolation set.

The ladies’ third team of Jan Jackson, at Woolston, Nicky Herbert, Chris Hirst, Carolyn Siddall and Christine Stanley lost 9-0 to top team Leicester Forest East thirds.

The men’s third team of Selwyn Carter, Joe Cunningham, Will Harrison, Edwin Shufflebotham, Dan Belcher and Barrie Farnsworth lost by the same score to Leicester Forest East fifths.