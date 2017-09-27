Greetham Valley juniors reach national semi-finals

Greetham Valley GC juniors continued their run in the Royal British Legion Junior Golf Challenge (Poppy Cup) with a fantastic home win against Redditch.

The team was brilliantly led by captain Joe Sargood (8) who went out first with Wilby Toothill (16) an built a four-hole lead after their round.

The competition is decided on the aggregate holes won over two matches of pairs matchplay, and the tie was in the balance when 12-year-old Winston Childs (17) and 11-year-old Isabella Condie (20) find themselves five holes down against more experienced opponents.

Greetham needed a win on the final hole to level the overall aggregate, which they did thanks to Isabella’s downhill birdie putt from the apron of the 18th green.

Sudden death saw the two lowest handicappers from each team go head to head with Joe and Wilby taking the win at the second extra hole, thanks to the captain’s par.

From the 158 teams who entered, Greetham are now in the final four alongside Bondhay, Colchester and Weymouth, with the semi-finals and finals due to be played at Daventry Staverton Park from October 13 to 15.

* Last weekend also saw the finals of several club knockout competitions which included a win for another junior, Tom Haynes (9), who beat Leon Wyche (5) in the Division One singles.

In Division Two, Ben Millier (18) and Mick Hunt (18) played out a tight match where neither party got more than one hole ahead.

The match was level at the turn, with each player having won two holes, and the back nine continued in the same vein until Ben hit water on the 14th to go one down.

He immediately struck back on the next hole to level and then parred the final two holes to win.

* The Ladies’ Singles Knockout was a battle between Liz Haughton (5) and Kay Ropson (7).

Liz took a commanding 4-up lead after 12 holes, before Kay quickly halved the deficit, but a win on the 16th gave her a lead which she held to take the win.

* In the Pairs Knockout final, Martin Thwaites (17) and Peter Dickinson (5) took on Leon Wyche (5) and Greg Dobbs (14).

Martin and Peter went three up with two successive birdies and a par on the sixth, a lead they held until the turn.

They went further ahead with a three on the 11th, but wins over the next three holes by Leon and Greg reduced the lead to only one.

Martin and Peter grabbed another win on 15, but they were under severe pressure on the 16th until Peter holed a 50-foot putt to make a half, and a half on the 17th was enough to secure the title 2 and 1.