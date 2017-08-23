Gibson helps Britain make history at Euros

Melton rider Jamie Gibson has helped Great Britain to a first-ever European Championship medal in the equestrian sport of horseball.

Gibson, who plays for Melton Horseball Club, was part of the British team which pulled off a surprise bronze medal at the FIHB Horseball European Championship, in Saint-Lo, in France.

Jamie Gibson (right) in action against Italy EMN-170823-140542002

Britain were drawn with Spain and Italy in the group stages of the men’s pro-elite competition, and opened with an 8-1 defeat to the eventual winners Spain.

They recovered to edge out Italy in game two and qualify for the semi-finals.

Another heavy defeat, 12-3 to France, sent them into the third/fourth-place play-off where they saw off the Belgians in another tight match, 6-5.

The tournament provided further shocks with France beaten for the first time in a European or World Cup.

Gibson, who has represented British for several years, said: “We finished sixth at the World Cup in 2016, losing 14-4 in the final game to the same Italy side. We have come so far in 12 months, it’s incredible.

“We’ve got a lot of hard work ahead of us to stay at this level.”

Melton Horseball Club was also represented in the ladies’ competition where Abbie Gibson represented GB who struggled in a very strong category, finishing sixth.

Melton has been a powerhouse in the domestic game for the last decade and are on course to retain the British Horseball Association Division One title.

They currently sit top on goal difference, fired by the goals of Gibson and Kevin Burton.

Melton have four games left, at Olney Grounds Equestrian Complex, in Rugby, this weekend and on September 23 and 24.