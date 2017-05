Giblett the champ

Melton Indoor Bowls Club held their awards event for junior members.

Brandon Giblett was the under 18 club champion after beating Paul Warrington in the final.

Full results: EIBA Youth Awards: Bronze - Alexia Agrafioti and Isabelle Pymm; Under 18 Club Champion: winner - Brandon Giblett; runner-up - Paul Warrington; Pearson Trophy: winner - Alex Warrington; runner-up - Toby King; Terry Mitchell: winner - Maxwell Magee, runner-up - Alysha Dawe; Plate: winner - Alex Warrington, runner-up - Toby King; Most Improved Junior Bowler - Alex Warrington; Pegasus Trophy - jointly awarded to Alex Warrington and Isabelle Pymm; Eric Warren Special Achievement Award (new) - Under 25 Midlands Triples League Winning Squad - Brandon Giblett, Paul Warrington, Ethan Giblett and Jordan Butcher.