Garthorpe point-to-point: Quorn preview

The Quorn will be the hosts on Saturday when Garthorpe stages its third point-to-point meet of the season with a seven-race card.

The action begins at 1.30pm with the Garthorpe Hunts Club Members Conditions Race.

The market is likely to be led by Ignite A Light and Dream Mistress, but Tulsa has been getting progressively better this season and Waltham trainer Tommy Morgan has a fabulous record at his local course.

Bravehearted Harry won at this meeting last year, while Pay The King could also feature.

* The Midlands Area Club Race sets off at 2.05pm and has a very strong entry.

Claire Hardwick and Golden Tobouggan won well here in February, while Queen Olivia won a similar race at the Atherstone meeting earlier this month, as did Brunswick Gold at Godstone.

Theodore Lamb won a fortnight ago at Hackwood Park under Harry Wallace but they have a whole host of other entries this weekend.

* Brunswick Gold may instead run in the Men’s Open among a classy field which includes seven horses rated 100 or more.

Conkies Lad won last time out but has other entries nearer home over the weekend, and the same applies to Grandturgeon, second last time out after a win in February on soft ground.

Hazel Hill is unbeaten in this country and certain to lead the market if he runs, but the top-rated entry is Gerald Bailey’s Mr Madeit who returns to point-to-point after two hunter chases this season. Proximo and Warden Hill have recent victories and add further class.

* Top Smart should start favourite for the Ladies’ Open, boasting an unbeaten record since last year’s win at Garthorpe.

If Thetalkinghorse runs, he will like the good ground, while Beggar’s Velvet beat a good field last time out, including Western Diva who will carry a stone less than the leading contenders.

* The Midlands Area Club Members race has attracted 19 entries, including Bravo Riquet who was second to Hazel Hill here at Garthorpe on his last run in March.

Can Mestret was second to the prolific Decade Player at High Easter in their last run, while Laganbank returns after a long break from pointing and is well thought of, and Gallox Bridge was third here last year at the same meeting.

* The PPORA Club Members Conditions field includes Royal Beekeeper who won last time out at Kingston Blount under Gina Andrews who is also down to ride here.

Easythingsarebest was another recent winner at the Pytchley meeting as was Teeton Kato, while Nelson’s Legend has won this season but will go off as top weight.

* The day’s final race, the Open Maiden features Distant Rain who was second last time out at Kingston Blount and is likely to go off favourite.

Another to watch could be It’ll Be Grand, second behind favourite Bazukhov at the Atherstone meeting, while Harris Garden was second last time over the shorter 2m 4f distance.

* Tickets are £10 on the gate with under 16s admitted free. Those who buy tickets in advance at www.midlandspointing.com/shop can receive a free racecard on entry.