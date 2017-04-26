Free golf at Sysonby Acres open day

There will be a host of free sport to try when Melton Mowbray Town Estate hold an open day at their Sysonby Acres facility.

The Asfordby Road site houses an 18-hole pitch and putt course as well as an 18-hole Foot Golf course.

Families can try both for free at event on Bank Holiday Monday, May 1 which runs from 10am to 4pm.

There will also be the chance to have a lesson with a golf professional.

Other free activities include a bowls trial, face painting and prize competitions.

There will also be music from 103 The Eye, amusements for the children and food and drinks will be available.

* For more information about the event, call (01664) 567846.