Foursomes team book their place in the county semis at Glen Corse

Melton Mowbray Golf Club men’s County Foursomes team won their quarter-final fixture at home against Rothley Park 1 up.

The competition was as close as the result with teams playing some outstanding golf.

Leading Melton out was the pairing of Sam Pollard and Jake Mogg who had a tight contest but lost 2 down.

Jack Inguanta with Billy Kevan left the 17th 2 up needing a win on the 18 th hole to prevent a three-hole play-off.

The pair secured the win to put Melton through to the semi-final on August 2 against Glen Gorse.

This will be played on the neutral ground of Ullesthorpe Court Golf and Country Club while the other semi-final between Hinckley and Ullesthorpe will be hosted by Melton, both beginning at 5pm.

Another set of excellent scores were returned in the second round of the Men’s Presidents Putter competition on Saturday, the fantastic condition of the Melton Mowbray golf course showing in the results.

The final leg of the two round competition was won by Matt Catton.

He had a superb day winning the second leg with a terrific net 66 on countback from runner-up Mick Curtis.

Mick Peaker’s net 67 secured him third spot.

The gross score of 74 was shot by both Matt Catton and Sam Pollard, with Matt taking the best gross prize on count back over the back nine.

With only seven twos scored on the day, Matt Catton’s good form shot two of them.

The other players taking a share of the sweep were Roger Alexander, Brian Cole, Adrian Stokes, Chris Carmichael and Jack Inguanta.

The overall winner of the two rounds of the Putter was Mick Curtis with a 73 and 66 for a combined 139, sealing the win and the President’s Putter prize for him plus double RWS points.

In second spot was Jonathan Wade on countback from first week winner Mark Pedge, both having an aggregate score of 140.

The fifth and final round of the Compton Cup was played for by handicaps 21 to 28.

Ricki Curtis won the contest with a net 68 from second-placed Colin kitchen.

Cliff Daulby’s net 74 secured third spot.

The Senior Mixed Open Am-AM saw 17 mixed four balls competing against each other, playing a stableford with the best man and best lady score to count at each hole.

The winners were Haydn and Liz Snow with Sandie Normanton and Tom Eadon with 86 points.

In second place was Hinckley team Sarb Matharu, Judy Matharu, Derek Bloor and Sandra Bloor with 80 points.

In third place were Terry and Julia Brown with John and Avis Webb scoring 79 points.

The ladies’ Nearest the Pin on the fifth was won by Sue Bateman and on the 14th by Brenda Wood.

John Nicolle won the men’s putting competition with 10 shots and Trudi Hanson the ladies’, also with 10 shots.

Only three twos won the twos competition.