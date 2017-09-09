Final game walkover hands Melton thirds a well deserved league title

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s third mixed team gave the club more successwhen they wrapped up the Division 6A title without having to hit a ball.

Having started the season with a narrow 5-4 win over Houghton, the team went on to record wins over near neighbours Hamilton and Blaby and a convincing win over second placed Oadby Granville.

With just bottom club Kegworth to play the team were in a buoyant mood until a late call from the home side informed them that they were having major problems raising a team due to unavailability and injuries. This cemented the third team’s place at the top of the league with 44 points, 13 points clear of second placed Oadby on 31.

Four of the Melton team figured in the top 10 individual league performances.

Ellie Jenkins finished in top place, with Jake Beagle at number two, and this pair were backed up by Sarah Medcalf at seven and teenager Ollie Aley at number nine. The squad that represented the club was: Sarah Medcalf, Jason Wheatley, Ollie Aley, Ellie Jenkins, Jill Woods, Neil Johnson, S. Dryell, Beth Lowe, Justin Horobin and Sumitra Fox.

The club is hoping more success will follow, with the mixed one and two teams still in contention in their respective leagues.

But there is no time to relax, with the club fielding three mens, two ladies and no fewer than eight junior winter league teams, with the winter season due to start at the end of September.