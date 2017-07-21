Faver quickest over 10 miles

Melton Olympic Cycling Club held a 10-mile time trial at Plungar last Wednesday.
Steve Faver recorded the fastest time of the night, finishing in 23mins 38secs.
Tom Chandler of Metaltek claimed the second best time, 23.52, and Kerrigan Robb (OVB) third in 24.41.
Other times: Adam Brown 25.47; John Farnsworth 26.01; Gary Ison 26.04; Mark Saunders 26.06; Matt Seddon 26.23; Wayne Hackett 26.34; Adam Compton 26.50; Andrew Keightley 28.55.
