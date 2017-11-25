Eye Kettleby golfer Lisa proves diabetes no barrier to success

Have your say

Eye Kettleby golfer Lisa Whenham-Bossy took home three trophies from Greetham Valley Golf Club’s presentation evening.

She won the Easter Pairs with Ellie Haughton, the Ladies’ Greensomes Trophy with Dee Ginnity as well as the Gill Christie Cup.

Lisa has only been playing for just over a year and was delighted with her debut year.

“I wanted to demonstrate that having type 1 diabetes doesn’t stop you playing sport and having a go,” she said.

Lisa also wanted to thank Ian Cunningham, from Melton, who has been teaching her to play the game.