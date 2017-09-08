Experience of Carter and Galloway is decisive factor

Hamilton Tennis Club’s annual club tournament started this week with the first section of matches for non-team and lower team members.

The men’s doubles saw eight couples take part and, after a competitive evening’s play, the semi-finals were between Selwyn Carter and Keith Galloway, who beat James Greenberry and Stuart Posnett, and Tom Styles and Simon Bligh, who defeated Mike Pratt and Carl Westerman.

The final was closely fought but the experience of Carter and Galloway gradually swung the match in their favour.

The mixed doubles section had the best entry, with 10 couples.

In the semi-finals Tom Styles and Jan Jackson beat Patrick Whenham Bossy and Nicky Herbert, while Simon Blake and Jo Draper Moore overcame Steve Plaistow and Jan Brookes.

This set up another close final, with the Styles/Jackson pairing taking the honours.

Six pairs took part in the ladies’ doubles section.

The semi-finals resulted in wins for Linda Hallam and Irene Jones, who beat Helen Preston and Christine Stanley, and Nicky Herbert and Claire Miller, who beat Trish Barber and Jan Brookes.

In the final, Herbert and Miller came through to win in a tense match.

The men’s singles produced a few unexpected results but in the semi-finals Dan Belcher beat Keith Galloway on a tie-break, while Selwyn Carter used his match playing experience to defeat Tom Styles.

Belcher’s youth and superior fitness enabled him to win the final.

There was a smaller entry for the ladies’ singles than the doubles and it resulted in a final between Nicky Herbert and Nikki Newman, with the former just holding on to win on a tie-break.

* On the match scene, Hamilton’s third mixed team of Cindy Coulter, Selwyn Carter, Jan Jackson, Graham Hall, Polly Dolby and Steve Plaistow had their best result of the season when they beat newly formed Rutland Academy 9-0.

The first mixed team of Mike Crane, Margaret Heggs, Joe Jackson, Jessi Jackson, Andy Stevens and Margaret Shufflebotham lost 6-3 to Leicester Forest East 2. Mike and Margaret won two sets and Joe and Jessi won one, losing another on a tie-break.