Esswood and Wiser three points clear on invitation day

A good field of 60 players took part in Stoke Rochford Seniors Invitation Day.

Despite some early light rain but playing conditions were generally good.

Winners with 47 points were Stoke member Dave Esswood and his guest N. Wiser of Mapperley.

Three points further back in second place were Barry Gaunt playing with Dave Thornton of Melton Mowbray. They just edged out Brian White and his guest Roy Allen of Belton Park, both pairs scoring 44.

In fourth place, on countback, with a score of 42 points were Greg Ewart with Richard Haines of Melton Mowbray.

Nearest the pin prizes went to Richard Haines (3rd) and Eddie Malloy of Stoke (17th).

In an away match at Peterborough Milton Seniors, Stoke Rochford Seniors lost by four and half games to three and a half.

Scores: Brian White & Phil White lost 1 down; Ray Elsome & Brian Keightley won 2 up; Stephen Major & Eddie Plant lost 2 down; Ray Beal and Mike Graves lost 2 & 1; Graham Manton & Glyn Staines halved; Ron Kent & Trevor Harvey won 3 & 2; Mike Dickinson & Barry Coop lost 2 down; Don Werner & Greg Ewart won 2 & 1.