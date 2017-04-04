EIBA National Finals at Melton: Norfolk beat Kent to land Atherley Trophy

The 24-strong women’s team from Norfolk defeated Kent 100-82, in the final of the national women’s indoor inter-county championship on Saturday afternoon in a seesaw match.

The lead changed hands several times, and the result was in doubt until the very end.

Women's inter-county champions Norfolk lift the Atherley Trophy EMN-170404-131751002

Bex Field, who lost to Devon Cooper in the women’s singles semi-finals earlier in the day, returned to the green to skip Norfolk’s most successful rink, and returned a 20-10 card.

But the rinks skipped by Carole Baker, Mel Haylett and Jenny Kirby won by just six, five and three shots respectively.

Wendy King’s rink replied for Kent with a 17-13 win over a Norfolk rink skipped by Jayne Roylance, and Linda Southby chalked up a two-shot win against Linda Blake’s quartet.

Norfolk not only retained the title they won last year, but lifted the Atherley Trophy for the fourth time after previous successes in 2000, 2004 and 2016.

* In the final of the Vivienne Trophy, Lincoln, a large club with a competitive reputation, faced Hampshire club Palmerston who were making their very first appearance on the national stage.

Maggie Evans, Sylvia Austin and Marilyn Williamson led the winning charge for Palmerston last Thursday with a 19-11 scorecard.

Their clubmates, skipped by Janet Chinn and Maureen Holloway, weighed in with narrow wins, while Lincoln’s only winning card was posted by Norma Melton’s triple.

“This was the first time any of us have played at this level, and the first national title to come to our club,” said a delighted Palmerston supporter.

Despite being just 20 years old, Palmerston have already hosted the men’s under 25s home international series.

They are a flourishing club with 800 playing members and 250 social members, with a good number of the club’s Yetton Trophy team in Melton to support their clubmates.