Dynamite form from Parnell

The Middy Xtreme/Dynamite Baits Summer Series Qualifier was held at Lake View on Wednesday, August 30.

It was Roger Parnell (LVS) Notts who took the honours with a catch of 112-09.

Other leading placings: 2. Ken Daws (LVS) Notts 73-13; 3. Roger Marlow (Drennan) Leics 61-13 (Qualified for the Middy Xtreme/Dynamite Baits Summer Series two day final); 4. Bob Greenbury (Drennan) Leics 60-01; 5. Kev Kania (LVS) Notts 58-01.

On Saturday the Middy Xtreme/Dynamite Baits Summer Series Qualifier produced a win for Chris Hale of Derby with a catch of 75-01. He qualified qualified for the Middy Xtreme/Dynamite Baits Summer Series two day final.

Other leading placings: 2. Ken Daws (LVS) Notts 70-0; 3. Malcolm Millward, Notts 63-04; 4. Tom Pringle (Coopers Tackle) Leics 56-00; 5. Steven Pretty (LVS) Grantham 45-12.