Cycling: Melton rider Jamie Haines scorches to time trial PB

Melton Olympic Cycling Club flyer Jamie Haines showed more good early season form at the BDCA Open 25 on Saturday.

The time trial specialist clocked a new personal best over 25 miles of 50min 57secs to secure fifth place in a 74-strong field, averaging 29.4mph over the A25/11 course in Derbyshire.

North Lancs RC rider Stephen Irwin won in a swift time of 48min 14secs, just five seconds quicker than Leicestershire rider Matt Sinclair (Lutterworth Cycle Centre Racing Team).

* Melton Olympic’s midweek time trial league continues next Wednesday when riders will take on the Plungar course from 6.45pm.