Crash ends Czech tour for Melton rider Bex Rimmington

Melton professional cycle racer Bex Rimmington has vowed to return before the season’s out after a high-speed crash left her with a broken wrist.

The 34-year-old was brought down while descending at 31mph during the second stage of the Tour de Feminin in the Czech Republic.

Rimmington, who is in her debut season as a pro rider with Team WNT, finished the first stage in a creditable 86th out of 183 starters, but her chances of making further in-roads the following day were brought to an abrupt end.

“Apparently someone hit a pothole two rows in front of me,” she said.

“I thought I was going to hold it up, but then the girl at the side of me came down and put her bars into my front wheel.

“I ended up at the bottom of a pile of 20 or so riders and then taken to hospital with a broken wrist.

She is determined to recover as quickly as possible and race again this season.

“I’m going to be out for a little bit, but I hope to be back before the season’s out.”