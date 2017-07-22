Comfortable win for Blankney Golf Club as Stoke’s away woes mount

Have your say

Blankney Golf Club’s Seniors beat Stoke Rochford this week.

Stoke found it as difficult as ever to win away from home.

This time the scoreline was 5.5-2.5 in the favour of the host team.

Results: Jim Price & Trevor Harvey won 4&3, Brian Keightley & Barry Mitchell halved, Ray Beal & Mike Dickinson lost 3&2, Cliff Mills & Glyn Staines lost 2&1, Roger Green & Mike Graves lost 3&2, David Hamilton & Steve Major lost 3&2, Brian White & Phil Hewes won 1 up, John Wright lost 2&1.