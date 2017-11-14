Comeback win caps Hamilton Tennis Club Championships

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club’s main championships came to a conclusion with the mixed doubles when Jimmi Cox and Sue Corfield faced Mike Crane and Margaret Heggs.

The early play was even, with Mike and Margaret gaining the upper hand to take the first set 6-4.

Jimmi and Sue then hit back to take a close second set by 6-4 and then held their nerve in the final set tie-break to win 10-5.

* On the league scene, Hamilton’s men’s second team of Nigel Crymble, Will Harrison, Doug Hacking and Craig Tracey beat Westfields second team 7-1.

Nigel and Will took all four sets, and Doug and Craig won three.

* The ladies’ first team of Jessi Jackson, Margaret Heggs, Sue Harrison and Margaret Shufflebotham gained a second straight win, 5-3 over Market Harborough Seconds.

Jessi and Margaret led the team with a maximum four sets, and Sue and Margaret chipped in with one set to clinch the match.

* The ladies’ third team of Pat Woolston, Jo Draper-Moore, Jan Jackson and Nicky Herbert lost 6-2 to top team Enderby Firsts, with each pair winning a set.

* Emily Harrison and Margaret Roskell won two sets, but the ladies’ second team lost 6-2 to near neighbours Belvoir Firsts.

Davina Adams and Eileen Merrison completed the Hamilton team.

* The men’s fourth team of Stuart Posnett, Graham Brown, Patrick Whenham-Bossy and David Hall lost 8-0 to Welland Park Seconds.