CICLE Classic gives helping hand to Mount Group RDA

This year’s Rutland-Melton International CiCLE Classic is giving something back to the community by supporting a village charity.

The race has chosen Mount Group Riding for the Disabled (RDA) as its adopted local charity for its 2017 edition which takes place on Sunday, April 23.

“The work of the Mount Group in providing opportunities for less able children and adults to experience the enjoyment of horse riding is tremendously rewarding, deserving widespread recognition and support,” said race director Colin Clews.

“That they are based in Somerby, in the heart of our CiCLE Classic courses, makes them an ideal candidate for us to adopt as our chosen charity.”

In a further new step, the Classic will also host an official race launch in March at Stapleford Park.

The race will call through the country house estate for the first time this year as part of an extended course.

The event will also form the official season launch of Melton-based professional team Metaltek-Kuota RT.