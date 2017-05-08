CiCLe Classic appeals for volunteers for women’s and junior races

If you, like many, were gripped by the Rutland-Melton International CiCLE Classic, you could be part of the next instalment next month.

Race organisers are appealing for volunteers to help out at the Women’s CiCLE Classic and Junior CiCLE Classic races on Sunday, June 4.

Hugs at the finish line EMN-170405-152302002

An army of volunteers are needed every year to ensure the smooth running of the races, with a wide variety of roles available for everyone that applies.

With the close proximity of the two race days this year, and the Rutland Show scheduled on the same day as the June races, many of the usual helpers are unavailable and new volunteers are urgently needed.

Race director Colin Clews said: “They can be involved doing all sorts of roles; there is something for everyone.

“They will receive all the required equipment, branded race clothing to keep as well as a lunch pack on the day.

“We can also promise them an experience to remember!”

A top quality field is expected for the second running of the women’s race.

This includes professional outfit Team WNT who include Melton rider Bex Rimmington as well as Olympic champions in their squad.

* If you would like to get involved, email Colin Clews at cicleclassics@gmail.com