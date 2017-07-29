Budding Melton croquet club to hold first practice session

The seeds of a new Melton sports club were sown at Wilton Road Park as interest in bringing croquet to the town was gauged.

Town Estate feoffee Sue Bailey arranged the open meeting at the Pavilion Cafe and was pleasantly surprised it attracted 12 local people, most of whom had no or little experience of the game.

Sue initially hopes to form a social gathering to learn the game with a view to forming and growing a club to introduce competitions and enter local leagues.

Uppermost she hopes the club would then maintain a strong social aspect to attract all members of the community.

An initial practice session will be on Monday, July 31 for all-comers at the Wilton Road Park pavilion at 2pm.

It was agreed that Sue would become the interim chairwoman and Chris Lawman the interim treasurer, while Peter Bailey agreed to act as interim secretary, with all three positions up for election should a formal club be set up.

Sue thanked all who took the time to attend as well as the Town Estate and the Croquet Association for their support.