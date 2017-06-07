Brownlow and Stathern win Melton and Belvoir schools titles

Stathern Primary School riders became Melton and Belvoir schools cycling champions for the second year running after a close-run competition.

A total of nine teams of six competed in both a cyclo-cross race and an Italian pursuit with just 1min 40secs separating the top six teams, and Stathern pipping Brownlow by a mere eight seconds.

Area netball champions Brownlow Primary School EMN-170606-112548002

Stathern will be bidding to retain their county title when they represent Melton and Belvoir in the School Games Super-Series Finals at Brooksby Melton College next Tuesday.

Results: 1 Stathern, 2 Brownlow, 3 Bottesford, 4 Stathern B, 5 Old Dalby, 6 Brownlow B, 7 Frisby, 8 Sherard, 9 The Grove.

* A fantastic evening of High5 Netball at Long Field Academy saw Brownlow come out on top from runners-up Scalford.

They will now represent Melton and Belvoir at the level 3 School Games on Friday, June 30 at Uppingham.

Organisers wished to thank community club Melton Marvels and Long Field sports leaders for running the event, supported by primary school staff.

Results: 1 Brownlow, 2 Scalford, 3 Asfordby Hill, 4 Swallowdale, 5. Great Dalby (Spirit of the Games winners), 6 Sherard, 7 Stathern, 8 Old Dalby.