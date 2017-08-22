Bowls: Melton Town ease past Holwell Sports in friendly derby

Captain Fred Thorpe led Melton Town Bowls Club to victory when they hosted local rivals Holwell Sports BC in a friendly game last Thursday.

Melton won three of the four rinks, played over 21 ends, and the aggregate by 26 shots.

Holwell’s best winning rink was led by skip Bob Lemon with Sue Hall, John Richardson and Norma Jackson, while Jenny McConnell skipped Town’s leading rink.

MELTON TOWN 84 HOLWELL SPORTS 58

Rink scores (Melton names first): Janet Evans, Mike Pratt, Bob Johnson, Jenny McConnell beat Ken Tween, Frank Fielding, Simon Hall, Bettine Broadberry 28-9; Alan Dawson, Andrew North, Beryl Brett, Les Woodcock beat Phil Hardy, Joyce Wheeler, Sue Lemon, Richard Batsford 18-13; Les Lovett, Eric Faulconbridge, John Evans, Kevan Murray beat Glynis Marshall, Terry Moss, Jean Ladkin, Brian Rippon 24-14; John Sampson, Mike Mayfield, Vince Darling, Fred Thorpe lost to Sue Hall, John Richardson, Norma Jackson, Bob Lemon 14-22.

ST MARGARET’S 60 MELTON TOWN 70

Rink scores: Mick Parker, Andrew North, Barbara Woodcock, Fred Thorpe lost to John Bee 14-24; Eric Faulconbridge, Kevin Gibson, Vince Darling, Bob Johnson beat Mick Brooks 17-15; Alan Dawson, Gerry Sandford, Jenny McConnell, Paul McConnell beat C. Townsend 26-17; Janet Evans, Kevin Gibson, John Evans. Les Wodcock beat J. Bass 22-15.