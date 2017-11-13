Bowlers power to derby victory while Vale fight back to nick win

The latest two matches in the House of Townend-sponsored Warren Triples League were played on Saturday night at Melton Indoor Bowls Club.

Melton Bowlers took control of their derby against Melton IBC early on to forge into a 19-shot lead within nine ends and kept pushing hard to increase the gap to 32 shots after 15 ends.

IBC picked up 15 shots to their opponents’ nine over the final three ends and claimed one rink to deny the Bowlers maximum points.

The other match between Belvoir Vale and Syston was a much tighter contest and after five ends Vale were ahead by just one shot.

Both teams pressed for control of the match, and after 15 ends, Syston had turned the score to their advantage to lead by six.

But Belvoir Vale fought back to clinch the aggregate by just three shots, with the rinks shared two apiece.

House of Townend

Warren Triples League

MELTON INDOOR BOWLS CLUB 53

MELTON BOWLERS 79

Rink scores: Malcolm Williams, Rita James, Chris James beat Chuck Kershaw, Rita Wallbanks, Les Woodcock 15-13; Carole Lomax, Tony Webster, Stella Warren lost to Peter Craddock, John Evans, Jenny McConnell 9-26; Clive Wright, Sue Lemon, Bob Lemon lost to Janet Evans, Marilyn Vye, Ron Vye 16-18; Gerald Horobin, Malcolm Lomax, Alan Peberdy lost to Barbara Woodcock, Keith Blackshaw, Arnold Browne 13-22.

SYSTON BC 66

BELVOIR VALE BC 69

Rink scores: Kate Toon, Peter Murray, Colin Wilkinson beat Clive Underwood, Jill Lambert, Trevor Davis 22-12; Andy Savage, Dave Hudson, Roy Hill lost to John Lambert, Pat Wright, Brian Birch 12-18; Stan Page, G. Kilbourne, George Stone lost to Viv Pugh, Geoff Harrop, Richard Warrener 14-24; B. Wright, Jenny Dewick, Rod Heggs beat Daphne Birch, Eileen Underwood, Lawrie Pugh 18-15.