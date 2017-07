The Belvoir Vale men’s doubles team came second out of 10 teams in the 2017 Leicestershire County Doubles League (6B) with 73 points.

They won 73 rubbers to 26 and 57 sets to 24.

Four of their players featured in the top 15 of the players’ league.

Mark Blackburn (pictured) came third having won 20 of the 24 sets he played and his game score being 202-84.

In fifth was Nigel Davies, with Simon Gant eighth and Steve Wainwright 11th.