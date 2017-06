Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies’ first team were on top form to claim a whitewash win on the road last week.

They achieved a great win of nine sets to nil away to David Lloyd Ladies.

The weather conditions were good and the team all played well with scores of 9-2, 9-1, 9-3, 9-6, 9-3, 9-2, 9-3, 9-7 and 9-5, for an overall aggregate game score of 81 to 32.

The team members were Anita Bartys, Reinette Boucher, Jo Goodberry, Caroline Park, Rose Parry and captain Linda White.