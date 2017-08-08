Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies win county group

Have your say

Belvoir Vale Tennis Club are celebrating after topping a group in the Leicestershire County Doubles League.

The ladies’ first team finished top of eight teams in Group 6A this season with 55 points after winning 55 of 64 rubbers.

Five of their players featured in the top 10 of the league’s individual standings with Linda White finishing second with 15 wins from as many sets over the summer.

Rosemary Parry (14 of 15) came joint third with team-mate Jo Goodberry (14 of 18), while Grace White was seventh with 11 out of 12, and Anita Bartys was eighth with 11 out of 12.

* To find out more about BVTC, visit their Facebook page or www.socialtennis.com/belvoirvale