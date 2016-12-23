Belvoir Vale Tennis Club clinch Winter League title

Belvoir Vale Tennis Club has enjoyed one its most successful Winter League campaigns for some years.

The small Hose-based club has only a limited number of players to pick from for its one men’s team in the Leicestershire league.

They got off to a flying start against County Hall with an 8-2 victory.

Their only loss 7-3 came in the next match after a very hard-fought match against chief rivals for the league Wigston.

Belvoir then went on to win four matches by a 9-1 scoreline and another 8-2 to top the league by 14 points.

Four of the club’s players are in the top 10 of the league’s averages with Alex Keay currently at number one from team-mates Mark Blackburn, Alex Boucher and Nigel Daniels.

Other players to have turned out for the team this season are Steve Wainwright, Jeff White and Andy Ballard.