Belvoir High School girls are champion sport all-rounders

A group of Belvoir High School girls are proving to be true all-rounders after making their mark in an array of sports.

There are less than 50 Year 7 girls at the Bottesford school, but they have punched well above their weight against much bigger schools to secure an impressive CV of honours.

Most recently they became the county schools under 12s basketball champions, maintaining their undefeated record by beating Rawlins College 28-9 in the final on the home court of the Leicester Riders.

The girls also represented Melton at indoor athletics at the School Games Spring Championships in Loughborough earlier this month, and are currently preparing for the semi-finals of the under 12s county football competition.

Since joining the school last September the sporty year were group finalists at the under 12s county futsal championships, and were also runners-up at the county netball finals.

Their defeat, by just one goal, to independent school Loughborough High School in the final was their only loss of the year, with five of the squad selected to play netball for their county.

The girls’ coach Charlotte Jones said: “It has been a real pleasure to work with such talented girls.

“Not only are they really lovely, but they are so coachable, too. They are able to pick tactics and strategy up so fast and have the most amazing attitude.”

Head of PE, Rich Haffenden, said: “We are a small school compared to the others we play against and they have dominated in almost every game they have played.

“Their attitude and commitment is amazing and they deserve all the success that they get.

“Miss Jones has done a fabulous job with them this year across all sports and really empowered them in terms of their confidence.”