A total of 11 archers participated in the Belvoir Archers Boxing Day competition.

Martin’s Moose Shoot took place at Barnstone and was a Frostbite round. This is three dozen arrows at 30 metres, on a 80cm face, which is two thirds of an Olympic face.

Bryan Haynes Compound winner (left) and Martin Jones Longbow winner and Moose field captain PHOTO: Supplied

Club captain Bryan Haynes won the Compound, Ros Creasey won the Recurve and Martin Jones won the Longbow round.

Afterwards the group met at The Nags Head in Harby for a warming drink and prize giving.