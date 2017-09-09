Basketball silver for Melton’s Hardman

Melton Mowbray’s Elliot Hardman helped England Central win silver at the School Games National Finals at Loughborough University on Sunday.

Hardman, 15, who attends John Ferneley College and is a member of Leicester Cobras Wheelchair Basketball Club, scored six points in the gold medal decider match against England North.

England Central got off to a good start, with the team leading 15-8 at the end of the first quarter.

But England North came back over the following three periods to claim victory, 52-44 to take gold.

The School Games, which took place over four days from Thursday to Sunday, are an integrated multi-sport event for the UK’s most talented school-age athletes.

It inolved around 1,600 young athletes competing across 12 sports, seven of which included disability disciplines.

Previous competitors include Paralympic champions Hannah Cockroft, Ellie Simmonds and Jonnie Peacock, Olympic champion Adam Peaty, and GB sprinters Adam Gemili and Dina Asher-Smith.

The event is a springboard for future athletes, with 56 of the 382 athletes representing Team GB at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio having competed at the School Games.

It is supported by National Lottery funding from Sport England and run by the Youth Sport Trust.