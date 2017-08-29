Badminton: Melton Old Grammarians look to build on season of success

The new badminton season kicks off at Melton Mowbray Old Grammarians on Monday when the first club night takes place at Long Field Academy from 8pm.

Following an extremely successful 2016/17 season, the club will again be entering a range of teams in both the Leicestershire and Melton leagues and will also be holding junior and intermediate coaching classes from early October.

Club captain Neil Hunt said: “Having enjoyed both healthy overall membership numbers and success at team level last season, we are looking forward to building on this further in the 2017/18 season.

“We have achieved a nice balance between providing enjoyable club nights and competitive league standard badminton, and this is striking a chord with the local sports community.

“As always we will be looking to welcome new players to the club as well as ensuring badminton is promoted at junior and intermediate level via our relationship with local schools.

“By continuing to use feather shuttles we are ensuring games at club nights are of a good standard and, when combined with our active social side, OGs is prospering at a time when other clubs in Leicestershire are finding expansion hard to achieve.”

* For further details of Melton OGs club nights and membership visit www.meltonogbc.co.uk or call Martin Aley on 07595 218350 or Christine Stanley on (01664) 565292.