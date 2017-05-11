Badminton club celebrate their best-ever season to date

Meltonshire Badminton Club had its most successful season in its relatively short history.

The club was formed in 2012, with the aim of bringing top level badminton back to Melton.

In total, Meltonshire fielded six teams in the Leicestershire Leagues, with every team either winning their division or finishing as runners-up.

Of particular note was the ladies’ team led by Lisa Pycroft, who won their league and now return to Division One after pipping Loughborough Leys.

The mixed team narrowly missed promotion to Division One after being tied with Sough Leicestershire on matches won but losing out by virtue of rubbers won.

It is an anxious wait for the men’s first team, who are awaiting a decision from the league as to whether their second-placed finish is sufficient to secure promotion to Division One.

Other winning teams were the mens’ seconds, led by Steve Smith, who won Division Four, the Melton League men’s teams, who retained the Division One title and won Division Two.

Over the summer, club nights will be at Brooksby College on Thursdays (7.30pm-9:30pm). New players who wish to play competitive badminton are welcome.