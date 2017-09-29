Assassins Muay Thai trio set for tough tests

Muay Thai Assassin George Griffiths is gearing up for his toughest-ever fight in his home town next month.

Just a fortnight remains until the final Assassins show of the year at the Market Tavern in Melton.

Griffiths, known as Double G, takes on Cypriot opponent Christophe Roba, a well-schooled fighter who trains with the respected All Powers Gym and is expected to push the impressive Melton fighter all of the way.

Instructor Mark Barlow said: “George has moved up a weight division so let’s see if he can carry his power with him.”

Also on the show is up-and-coming fighter Lexi Peters who goes up against Keira Sayers from the Triple S Gym on Great Yarmouth.

Sayers has several world title belts in K1 and kickboxing and the Assassin will have to be on top form to get a positive result.

Another the Assassins stable believes has a big future is Shaydon Burt who is fighting Franek Weslowska, from Birmingham.

Weslowska is two kilograms heavier than his opponent and the Leicestershire fighter will have to show his strength and use his technique well to get the win.

Tickets are on sale from Nicko’s Fish Bar, any Assassin member or via the Assassins Muay Thai Facebook page.

Tables are still available by calling 07876 543351.