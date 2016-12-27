Asfordby and Melton angling: Tarret wins Boxing Day match

The Asfordby and Melton Society of Anglers held their Boxing Day Trophy match on the club lake on Monday.

Danny Tarret took the festive honours, fishing maggot on the pole from peg eight for a mixed bag weighing 8lb 11oz.

The runner-up was Paul Clifton, from peg 25, who used the waggler for another mixed bag of 6lb 7oz.

Mick West took third place with 5lb 11oz, using the same method from peg 23, and Mike Smith completed the top four with 4lb caught on the pole from peg 20.

The Society’s next match will be held on Sunday, January 15.